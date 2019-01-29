Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning.
Surfers have rescued two swimmers at Moonee Beach this morning. Rachel Vercoe
News

Swimmers swept out to sea at notorious beach

Jasmine Minhas
by
28th Jan 2019 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IN YET another incident to strike Moonee Beach this summer, two people were required to be rescued after they were swept out to sea in the early morning.

The swimmers were swept out from the creek mouth at around 6.40am.

Coffs Harbour Council Lifeguards responded, however the swimmers had already been saved by two surfers.

The lifeguards took to social media today to warn locals and visitors about swimming in creek mouths.

"Another incident at Moonee Beach early this morning which thankfully had a good result highlights how dangerous swimming in creek and river mouths on an outgoing tide can be," the post read.

The creek mouth saw the death of four men in December last year.

Ghouseuddin Mohhamed, 45, Syed Rahath, 35 and Junaid Mohd Abdul, 27, from western Sydney drowned after they were swept out to sea.

Within just five days, a 60-year-old Swiss national drowned at the notorious spot.

coffs harbour coffs harbour lifeguards drownings editors picks moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    premium_icon Gladstone's surprising crime statistics by suburb

    News FIND out what crime is most common in your suburb and what time its more likely to occur, revealed by Queensland Police data.

    Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    premium_icon Gladstone man jailed, found with stolen war medals

    News Man, 21, jailed for being found with stolen war medals

    BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    premium_icon BACK TO SCHOOL: The local club packing a helping hand

    News The womens club making sure each student has equal chance of success

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    premium_icon Goondicum mine production ahead of schedule

    News Output in December was almost three times budget expectations.

    • 29th Jan 2019 9:00 AM