Swimmers impress at Brisbane champs

SWIMMING: The Gladstone Gladiators lived up to their club motto – Strength and Honour – at the 2020 RMCH Queensland State Sprint Championship over the weekend in Brisbane.

With 39 swimmers qualifying to attend the championship and 19 in attendance, it was one of the largest representative squads the club has presented in recent years.

“We have a lot of quite competitive young swimmers coming to age now where they can compete at this level and they have put themselves out there on the weekend and swum their hearts out,” Gladiators’ head coach Tom Fronek said.

“There were some good PBs and lots of race experience gained from the 50m sprint style event,” Fronek said.

Finalists included Shianne Plunkett who placed fifth and seventh respectively in the 13 year girls’ butterfly and freestyle, Kai Devine who placed sixth in the 12-year boys’ backstroke and 10th in the butterfly and Kane Martin who placed 10th in the 14-year boys’ breaststroke final and claimed the silver medal in the backstroke.

Fronek said he was impressed with the determination and effort of all swimmers, particularly the finalists.

First-time State Sprint Championships qualifier Ysabelle Scott, 11, touches the wall with a 2.10sec PB in her backstroke event.

“They (the finalists) are maturing with their racing and their confidence is growing with their experience year on year,” he said.

The Gladstone Gladiators will now prepare for the Central Queensland Championship in Rockhampton next month.

