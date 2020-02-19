PHOTOS: Swimmers from Boyne-Tannum and Gladstone shine

SWIMMING: The Gladstone Gladiators lived up to their club motto - Strength and Honour - at the 2020 RMCH Queensland State Sprint Championship over the weekend in Brisbane.

With 39 swimmers qualifying to attend the championship and 19 in attendance, it was one of the largest representative squads the club has presented in recent years.

"We have a lot of quite competitive young swimmers coming to age now where they can compete at this level and they have put themselves out there on the weekend and swum their hearts out," Gladiators' head coach Tom Fronek said.

"There were some good PBs and lots of race experience gained from the 50m sprint style event," Fronek said.

Finalists included Shianne Plunkett who placed fifth and seventh respectively in the 13 year girls' butterfly and freestyle, Kai Devine who placed sixth in the 12-year boys' backstroke and 10th in the butterfly and Kane Martin who placed 10th in the 14-year boys' breaststroke final and claimed the silver medal in the backstroke.

Fronek said he was impressed with the determination and effort of all swimmers, particularly the finalists.

First-time State Sprint Championships qualifier Ysabelle Scott, 11, touches the wall with a 2.10sec PB in her backstroke event.

"They (the finalists) are maturing with their racing and their confidence is growing with their experience year on year," he said.

The Boyne Tannum Bullets had success at the same meet.

The Bullets took a team of 13 swimmers, and for seven of these it was their first time competing at a state level event.

The team included Lucy Allsion, Paige Cameron, Ella Davis, Charlie Devir, Max Devir, Luella Devir, Courtney Fitzsimmons, Harry Patrick, Hayden Tabone, Annie Thorogood, Sally Vagg, Tom Vagg and Isacc Watters.

"It was great having so many new swimmers qualify to compete at this level as they brought so much excitement and energy to the team that it helped all the swimmers produce some great results," club member Kyla Vagg said.

"Every one of our swimmers managed to perform a personal best time despite many being very nervous.

"We are very proud of our whole team and their awesome individual personal achievements is a result of all the hard work they have been putting in with coach Kate Bell."

Hayden Tabone had a standout meet, dropping his personal best times by more than two seconds in each of his three races: 50m back, 50m fly and 50m free.

The Devir twins, Max and Charli, pushed each other to some fantastic times, dropping three seconds each off PBs in the 11 years 50m fly.

The senior swimmers also had a strong meet. Courtney Fitzimmons swam a PB for the first time in 12 months, finishing 24th overall in the 16 years girls' 50 back.

Isaac Watters broke through to make his first-ever state event final in the 13 years 50 back. Tom Vagg had a strong meet, coming in the top 20 for 50m back and fly.

Sally Vagg had another successful meet, winning the 13 years 50m butterfly and freestyle and third place in the open 50m backstroke and 13 years 50m backstroke.

Souths Swimming Club took 20 swimmers aged 10-15 to the meet.

Kayden Gibson in the 11 years boys scored gold in the 50m fly and silver in the 50m back and free, as well as fifth in the 50m breast.

It was the second year in a row that coach Adam Eiseman has guided a swimmer to gold at the state sprints.

All other Souths swimmers stripped considerable time off most PBs.

The Gladstone and Boyne-Tannum swimmers will now prepare for the Central Queensland Championship in Rockhampton next month.