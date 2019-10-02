Menu
Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene.
Swimmer reported missing at popular waterhole

Caitlan Charles
1st Oct 2019 5:43 PM
UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are searching the area around Araluen Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge for a person reported missing at about 5.45pm. 

The person was at the cascades with a group of friends before they were reported missing. 

It is understood SES are en route to the scene. 

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Finch Hatton Gorge following reports of a missing swimmer.

The alarm was raised about 5.30pm, but nothing has been confirmed. 

More police crews are on the way. No more is known at this time.

Mackay Daily Mercury

