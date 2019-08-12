Swim schools to teach under-5s for free

SWIMMING LESSONS: Kids Alive - Do the Five program ambassador Laurie Lawrence is encouraging swim schools to participate in the Learn2Swim Week 2019.

GLADSTONE swim schools are being encouraged to support the annual Learn2Swim Week initiative by providing free swimming lessons to families with children under the age of five.

Pat and Rhonda Henson from Poolwerx Gladstone and Tannum Sands, the company driving Learn2Swim Week, are hoping swim schools will jump on board to help them achieve an ultimate goal of having zero drownings in the under-five age group.

Mr Henson said the ability to swim is one of the most important factors in reducing childhood drowning.

"We need to introduce more kids to water familiarisation as early as possible,” Mr Henson said.

"Children aged 0-4 years are at the highest risk for both fatal and non-fatal drownings and for every five children admitted to hospital following immersion, one will be left with potentially severe or persisting brain impairment.”

"By offering free swimming lessons, we hope Learn2Swim Week makes it easier for children to experience the importance of water safety.”

Kids Alive - Do the Five program has partnered with Poolwerx to deliver the initiative and Kids Alive - Do the Five program ambassador Laurie Lawrence said it was a great way for swim schools to demonstrate their commitment to water safety.

This year's Learn2Swim Week is September 30-October 7.

Swim schools can register to be a part of the event until Wednesday at learn2swimweek.com

Public registrations open on August 21.