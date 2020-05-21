Swim schools look forward to restarting lessons

COVID-19 restrictions are easing and businesses beginning to reopen, but families may have to wait a little longer to get their young ones back into swimming lessons.

Terri's Swim School will have kids back in the water in time for Term 3, and Above and Beyond Swim School are waiting on clarification as to whether they can recommence classes in Stage 2 (June 12) or wait until Stage 3 (July 10).

Above and Beyond managing director Shad Royston said his team was developing a plan for reopening, but was waiting on the result of industry and government discussions before confirming a date.

Mr Royston said his school's reopening would depend on whether the government saw their operations as an educational activity or sporting pursuit.

"By the time Stage 2 comes around, we could only open for two weeks and then a vast majority of our customer base will be on school holidays," Mr Royston said.

"Is it realistic to open for a week or two, close then open again?

"They're the sort of things we're still working out and the considerations we're still working through with our plan."

The swim school is developing its reopening plan, looking at who they allow into the business, what facilities they can use and how to ensure social distancing is adhered to.

Terri's Swim School has also spent time working out how lessons would look under social distancing.

Manager Sharna McClure said class sizes would be reduced and change rooms and showers would be closed.

"We're also reopening our baby pool and reducing the number of parents and bubs in the pool at one time," Mrs McClure said.

"We used to have anywhere up to six, but it will now be no more than three."

Ms McClure said July 13 would see the centre reopen with a fresh face and "a whole lot of new stuff happening", after using the shutdown for renovations.

"It's very exciting," she said.

"We've missed all our swimming kids and I think everyone's feeling a little lost without routine so it'll be great to get back to normal."

Mr Royston said despite changes, he believed Above and Beyond would be able to deliver the service it was previously.

"It might just be slightly modified for a little while until those restrictions ease more," he said.

"We're looking forward to getting back open, hopefully sooner rather than later."