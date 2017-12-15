Swim club chasing $16K from former coach

IT WAS only towards the end of his eight-year tenure as coach that Adam Eiseman's relationship with the Western Suburbs Swimming Club took a dive.

The Gladstone club is now taking legal action against Mr Eiseman to recoup money it says he owes for unpaid rent and other bills.

The case was heard at the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal in Gladstone late on Wednesday afternoon.

Club president Alex Staines told Tribunal Member Magistrate Catherine Benson the former coach had not paid rent, gas, electricity and water bills worth $16,006.90 in the lead-up to when he left the club in March.

Mr Staines told the tribunal the arrangement was that the club would pay the bills and then issue an invoice to Mr Eiseman, who managed the facility and earned income from swimming lessons and other use of the venue.

"We don't want to be here, we'd prefer not to be here," Mr Staines told the tribunal.

"We just want to have the money rectified that we believe we're owed and have the matter dealt with."

In response, Mr Eiseman said he was owed money for coaching services rendered to the club and rates he had paid up until June, totalling $4379.82, which Mr Staines said was not in dispute.

Mr Eiseman also raised the issue of maintenance work he said had not been satisfactorily completed by the club during his time as coach, and asserted the water and power bills he had been paying were too high.

At issue was a valve connecting the pool to the balance tank, a water tank that sits below the pool and prevents loss from spillage, which normally occurs when the pool is in use.

After Mr Eiseman told the club the pool appeared to be regularly losing large amounts of water, an investigator was flown up from Brisbane.

The investigator determined there was no leak and the valve simply needed to be turned to the off position, which would prevent water loss when the balance tank was full and would also mean the pump would not have to run constantly to maintain the same water level.

Mr Staines likened the finding to hiring a computer technician and having them ask if the computer had been turned off and on again.

He said the club should be under no obligation to reimburse Mr Eiseman for the extra costs incurred if the facility was being run improperly, given the former coach was in control of how the pool was run.

Mr Eiseman responded by telling the tribunal the valve and pump had been installed before he had started working at the pool.

"Every pool is a little bit different so you just have to go with what you've been told," he said.

A final decision is expected to be handed down this afternoon.