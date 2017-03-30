Swift water crew deployed to Calliope as drivers push limits

VIGILANT: The Queensland fire service Swift Water Rescue Specialists were deployed in Calliope when a car was reported to have been washed away.

A GLADSTONE firefighter has given local drivers a spray after witnessing cars being driven across flooded roads in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

"If it's flooded, forget it. I can't reiterate that enough,” station officer Dale Iwanicki said.

"There are still stupid people driving into flood water - we haven't had to rescue anyone but we've seen it today.

"They're not only putting their own lives at risk but ours as well.”

ON THE LOOKOUT: A Queensland Fire Service swift water rescue crew were deployed in Calliope when a car was reported to have been washed away. Mike Richards GLA300317FLOOD

Mr Iwanicki was part of a swift water rescue crew deployed to Calliope this morning after receiving reports a vehicle had been swept off a bridge at Leixlip Ck around 10.20.

"We paddled out into the river and we searched both sides for the car and the occupant - on conclusion we weren't able to ascertain anyone was in the water,” Mr Iwanicki said.

The crew then responded to reports of a Subaru with two occupants trapped in flood water at Stowe Rd.

The car was found empty and the occupants later located.

Mr Iwanicki said the initial reports at Leixlip Ck may have been due to people seeing an abandoned car - but he encouraged people to report potential incidents even if they were unsure.

"There's quite a few cars that are projects or doer-uppers that have been left out the back of a property and just been inundated by floodwater,” he said.

"That's just the community keeping on top of things.”

It was a busy morning for the region's firefighters, with crews from Gladstone responding to car accidents, alarms due to severe weather and electrical issues caused by malfunctioning powerboxes.