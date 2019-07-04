SWEET TEST: We rank five American food items from Aldi

TODAY's the day to indulge in American treats.

To celebrate Independence Day in the United States, The Observer has road tested some American-themed food specials from Aldi.

We've picked items that are specifically imported from the United States.

Our newsroom taste tested these items and we've ranked them according to taste preferences.

TOP PICK - Reece's Peanut Butter Cups

This chocolate scored a touchdown with our journalists. There was resounding positivity to the flavour. This popular American sweet has peanut cream filled in its chocolate blocks. The combination of the sweet chocolate with the salty peanut cream makes for a delightful combination.

RUNNER UP - Butterfingers Candy Bar

With a peanut butter core inside, Butterfingers is similar to Reece's. Our journalists found it saltier than Reece's and less sweet.

While it was hard to break pieces of the bar for the newsroom to share, everyone loved the taste. We agreed it's a slam dunk for second place.

THIRD PLACE - Whoppers Malt Balls

This is the American adaptation of Maltesers. However, the taste is completely different to what you would expect. Whoppers can be described to have a flavour comparable to very sweetened condensed-milk. Not all of The Observer newsroom liked the taste, but we agreed it was worthy of a third place honour. The Australian version of this treat is much better.

HONOURABLE MENTION - Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Wing Sauce

Buffalo wings are a staple food of all American sports events. According to Fox News, Americans were predicted to eat 1.38 billion wings during this year's Super Bowl. When it was devised back in the 60s, Frank's Red Hot Sauce was the special ingredient to give Buffalo wing sauce its distinctive flavour. This wing sauce brings that authentic American flavour right at home.

FOURTH PLACE - Hershey's Chocolate Bar

Unfortunately, it's a strikeout for Hershey's. The newsroom agreed that this iconic American chocolate bar didn't win the taste tests. One main complaint was a strange 'sour' after taste. This can be attributed to a chemical called butyric acid, which gives it this "tangy” flavour . Butyric acid is contained in Hershey's and some other American chocolate.