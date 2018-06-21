Sweet, popular franchise to close Gladstone store

Yogurtland Gladstone will close for good next week.

Yogurtland Gladstone will close for good next week. Facebook

SWEET tooths and families who enjoyed giving their children a takeaway treat have been saddened to learn Yogurtland will close its Gladstone store next week.

The self-serve yoghurt franchise will close next Wednesday, four years after it opened its only Gladstone store.

Stockland Gladstone's announcement of the store's closure left many regular customers shocked, with more than 500 comments made in response.

Yogurtland was the second store to open in the Stockland Gladstone East Mall expansion.

Stockland Gladstone said that to thank customers until Wednesday, Yogurtland would offer buy one, get one free.

Launched in the United States in 2006, Yogurtland arrived in Australia in January 2013 and within a year had 15 stores.