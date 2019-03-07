Swastika-drawing criminal defaced mosque

The Cairns Mosque which was graffitied with a Nazi swastika and KKK. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

A MAN convicted of vandalising the Cairns Mosque also stole a senior detective's police medal and stuck it up his backside.

Jai Wiltshire, 20, was being interviewed in the Cairns police station late last year when he pinched the medal from a locker which was later discovered by officers.

He was sentenced in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning for a total of eight offences including drawing a swastika and the letters KKK and the theft of the medal.

The qualified plasterer's bizarre court appearance via video link from jail saw him dancing, flexing his muscles and making 'shaka' gestures, before demanding to be given a longer jail sentence in favour of parole.

Magistrate Sandra Pearson attempted to give him a six-month jail sentence with immediate parole, which he objected to and said it would start reoffending if put on parole.

The Cairns Mosque was forced to clean up graffiti of a swastika. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"So tomorrow I just get out? Nah, I don't want that. Parole let me down, I hate parole," he said, while representing himself.

"I don't care if you give me five years.

"If I get out tomorrow I'm going to tell the parole (office) I don't want this, I'm going to f**k up."

Magistrate Pearson asked him about one of his offences where he was charged with stealing a car and driving it to Townsville.

"We drove it from Townsville to Cairns. Just after that we did some burnouts. We had a cop chasing us … but we lost him."

The court heard the offences had occurred while he was on parole and he told the court he had stopped taking medication to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and seeing his psychologist.

"Just my mental health state went through the roof, I heard voices in my head, I wasn't taking my medication," he said.

"Everything turned to s**t. I was just drinking heaps and that."

And despite asking to stay in jail, he also said he was not enjoying it.

"I'm just over jail your honour, it's just s**t, I hate it."

Magistrate Pearson amended the sentence to a four-month jail term and no parole.

"You've been very honest about what you've done," he said.

"Essentially the wheels fell off on parole."

He was also given 20 hours of graffiti clean-up as punishment for the mosque graffiti which he said was committed due to "peer pressure".