Swapping out gifts for donations to help rescue group

IN LIEU OF GIFTS: Monroe Pinel asked her friends to donate supplies for Gladstone Animal Rescue Group.

FIVE-year-old Monroe Pinel wanted to make a difference and asked her friends to bring along something to donate to Gladstone Animal Rescue Group instead of giving her a birthday present this year.

Monroe said it felt good to collect so many supplies to donate to GARG.

"It makes my heart proud and I smile lots,” Monroe said.

She said her mum told her about the cats and dogs that didn't have enough food, which made her sad.

Her mum, Hayley Pinel, said the party theme and activities centred around animals.

"We recently went through our home and we just had, like everyone, far too many toys we thought and we weren't playing with them all,” Mrs Pinel said.

"So we cleaned up lots of toys and we donated them to a lot of the charity groups and Monroe also sold a couple of her toys to other kids.”

Mrs Pinel said with Monroe's party coming up, they decided to ask for donations to help a charity.

"That's when I saw the Gladstone Animal Rescue Group were calling for donations because they were getting desperately low on a lot of supplies,” she said.

Supplies that Monroe will donate include cat food, kitty litter, kitten and puppy milk, toys, scoops for the kitty litter, trays and more.

Monroe will deliver the supplies to the group tomorrow.

GARG president Judy Whicker said they were very grateful for Monroe's decision to donate to the group.

"What an amazing thing for a five-year-old girl to do,” Ms Whicker said.

"She is just thinking more of the animals and to us, with the amount of animals we are having coming through our doors, it is an absolute godsend.”