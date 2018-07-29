322-0: Yeppoon Swans massacre Gladstone's Muddies

Gladstone Mudcrabs coach Aaron Barrett gives his players a spray at first quarter time after the team were trailing by over 50 points.

AUSSIE RULES: It was a score that, in cricket terms, would have been most competitive.

But in Aussie Rules Football, scores like the Yeppoon Swans' 51.16 (322) to the Gladstone Mudcrabs' 0.0 (0), are almost unheard of.

Thomas Cossens and James Malone feasted on the constant supply of the football to share 40 goals between them - 22 to 'TC' and 18 to Malone.

Cossens also brought up his 100th goal from just 120 games, while Malone is expected to get his by the completion of the minor round or at least in the second semi-final.

For all the Swans' fanfare, Muddies coach Aaron Barrett drew positives from the defeat.

"We started with 17 players and finished with 15, but credit to the guys who made the trip up because they kept at it all day," he said.

Yeppoon piled on 10, 16, 13 and 12 as Brad Richards, Nathan Milburn, Jake King and Leigh Cossens pumped the ball into a hungry forward line.

Mudcrabs midfielder Steven Grogan battled hard as did Jamie Hill, Adam Hornbrook and Trey Dummett.

"Yeppoon were slick in the middle and have a forward line which will be hard to stop.

"At the breaks we just point out the little victories we've had and ask the guys to keep giving their all."

The Mudcrabs mentor said the club was hopeful player numbers would improve next season.

"The club is doing all it can to address the issue and make sure we can take two full sides away," he said.