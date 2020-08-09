Swans disappointment over game against undermanned Panthers

Panthers players try to stop the run of Yeppoon’s Samuel Nicholls in the AFL clash at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground yesterday. Picture: Jann Houley

AFL: The Yeppoon Swans’ 21 goals were shared among nine players in their 137-point demolition of an undermanned Rockhampton Panthers yesterday.

Josh Mckee and Sammy Nicholls both kicked four while Geordie Taylor and Tommy Cossens landed three apiece.

The 21.20-146 to 1.3-9 win has the Swans five from five this season and firm favourites to claim a record sixth straight AFL Capricornia flag.

The Swans and the Panthers were both undefeated heading into the grand final replay at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

However, the Panthers had just five players from their grand final team in action yesterday.

The reigning champs wasted little time and were on the board with minutes of the opening siren.

They piled on 45 points in the first quarter, while holding the Panthers scoreless.

They added another 26 points by the main break and booted five more goals in the third quarter and six in the last to wrap up another commanding victory.

The Panthers toiled hard, Stephen Alley kicking their one and only major early in the final quarter.

The loss was compounded by a serious injury to one of their best on ground, Jayden England, who dislocated his shoulder in the dying minutes of the game.

The Yeppoon Swans dominated in the grand final replay against the Rockhampton Panthers. Picture: Jann Houley

Swans coach Mark Wallin said it was a good result but acknowledged the Panthers were down on troops.

“They were pretty depleted today. They were missing a lot of their better players which was really disappointing for us because we wanted to test ourselves against somebody that was up there – and I’m pretty sure they will be when they get their full squad back.

“One thing we’re pleased with is that we’re getting an even contribution from our forwards as far as goals go.

“Josh Mckee gets four, Sammy Nicholls gets four, Tommy Cossens gets three, Matt Wallin gets two so we’re getting a good spread of goal kickers.”

Wallin said his outfit continued to set themselves challenges.

“We just want to keep improving every week and keep working on the little things that we do well,” he said.

“We’ve got Boyne Island in a couple of weeks so we want to set ourselves for that. We know it’s going to be tough down there so we’re looking forward to that.

“It’s pretty hard not to be happy with where we’re at. We asked for a 5-nil start and we’ve got it so now we’re back to the second round with five games to go.”

AFL Capricornia Round 5 results

Senior men: Brothers 16.4-100 d Glenmore 12.7-79; Yeppoon 21.20-146 d Panthers 1.3-9; BITS 12.20-92 d Gladstone 2.0-12

Senior women: Panthers 13.10-88 d Yeppoon 0.0-0; Gladstone 4.2-26 d BITS 2.3-15; Glenmore 4.6-30 d Brothers 2.2-14

