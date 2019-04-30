Swag of bling brings BJJ joy to Gladstone team

MARTIAL ARTS: A number of athletes from Beast Martial Arts and Fitness Academy returned home with plenty of bling from the recent Queensland Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Circuit Rockhampton Open.

Club head coach Jason Hoad was delighted after young guns Riley Kapernick, Hayden Kapernick and Sebastian Lowry each won two gold medals.

As well, Roman Mastrioanni won gold and silver, Jack Orchard a silver, Bo Kapernick two silvers and Connor Browne a silver and a bronze, leaving Hoad feeling proud.

"Beast was represented by 12 students and four of them were new and competing for the very first time," he said.

"For the first time ever, Beast took out second place in the overall kids' division, which represents a massive achievement being a standalone club as other clubs can be made up of as many as five teams from different cities."

Roman Mastroianni with his gold and silver medals. Contributed GLA300419BJJ

The adults from the club starred as well.

Darren Dillon bagged a pair of gold medals, Craig Evans two silvers, Ken Baker silver and bronze, Ben Atkinson bronze and Sam Carey a silver.

"Once again we were supported by a great turnout from parents and friends, which shows our strong family bond," Hoad said.

The Beast martial artists will look to use the momentum gained at the Rockhampton Open when they compete at the Grappling Industries event in Brisbane on May 26.