Balonne Shire Council are working with their cyber security providers to manage an email cyber attack.
Technology

Southwest Qld council targeted in cyber attack

Georgie Adams
24th Jun 2020 9:30 AM | Updated: 11:33 AM
A SOUTHWEST council has come under cyber attack.

The Balonne Shire Council has warned residents to be vigilant when opening emails, following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's response to targeted cyber attacks from a state-based actor last week.

The council issued a statement on Wednesday morning that the organisation is working with their cyber security providers to manage an email cyber attack and are urging all customers and residents to be vigilant when opening unsolicited emails from council.

"We have taken immediate steps to manage this incident and enhance the resilience of our networks," Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said.

"Cyber security is everyone's responsibility, it's important that we all take the time to maintain and update our antivirus software."

Council urges anyone who is receiving unsolicited emails from Balonne Shire Council to contact Council on 07 4620 8888 immediately, to verify its legitimacy.

Any links or attachments found in emails should not be clicked or opened.

This attack follows a warning from the Prime Minister on Friday that the Australian Government is aware of, and responding to, a sustained targeting of Australian governments and companies by a sophisticated state-based actor.

balonne shire council crime cyber attack technology

