QFES scientific officers in breathing apparatuses remove suspect material from the house at Clinton.
Suspicious substance found in letter sent to Clinton home

12th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

RESIDENTS of a house on J Hickey Ave at Clinton alerted authorities on Sunday after opening a letter which contained an unknown substance.

Police and firefighters attended shortly before midday, with QFES scientific officers suiting up to assess the substance before giving the all-clear.

The woman who opened the letter was assessed by paramedics at the scene but was not taken to hospital.

Police said the contents of the letter also caused the residents to raise the alarm, with a number of suspicious letters from Western Australia having been received by people across the country in the past week.

Police are telling people if they receive mail they aren't expecting from a Western Australian, simply don't open it and contact authorities.

The substance from Sunday's incident was sent to Brisbane for further analysis.

