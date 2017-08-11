SUSPICIOUS: Police, fire units join forces in house fire investigation

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews rushed to a house at Moura this morning after reports came through of a home on fire.

The responding fire units arrived at the Nobbs St residence about 12.50am to find a section of the building engulfed in flames.

A QFES spokesman said upon arrival crews determined there was also a very real threat of the fire spreading to neighbouring houses on both sides of the home.

The spokesman said power lines were also down and one person at the scene needed medical attention.

"We went straight into property protection mode and by 1.30am we'd isolated the power," he said.

While fireys battled the blaze, paramedics on scene treated the casualty.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the patient suffered a superficial burn to the hand and was transported in a stable condition to Moura Hospital.

"It didn't appear to be a serious burn ... I don't believe the person was inside the house during the fire," the spokeswoman said.

By 2.30am the four fire units had brought the flames under control. Once the fire had been extinguished they ensured it was out by "dousing any remaining embers or flare ups around the house," the QFES spokesman explained.

Operations were wrapped up by 3.37am and handed over the police.

As the source of the fire is still unknown, both police and fire investigation units will try and determine the cause today.

A Queensland police spokesman said the house fire is being treated as suspicious until otherwise proven.