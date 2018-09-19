Menu
Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
News

UPDATED: 'Suspicious package' found at Rio Tinto Yarwun

Hannah Sbeghen
by
19th Sep 2018 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:37 PM

UPDATED 3.25PM: THE suspicious white substance has been analysed this afternoon.

Rio Tinto Yarwun reported that the contents were analysed and determined not to be harmful.

Rio Tinto Yarwun said in a statement that they were continuing to work with police to determine the origin of the package. 

No employees were harmed.

"As per protocol, emergency services were notified and called to Yarwun Refinery after a package containing an unidentified substance was delivered to site.No employee was injured as a result of the incident.

We will continue to work with police to determine the origin of the package," the statement read. 

UPDATED 2PM: A SAMPLE of the unknown white substance has been take for analysis. 

Fire crews and police remain on scene.

 

EARLIER 1PM: A "SUSPICIOUS" package containing an unidentified white powder has been found at Rio Tinto Yarwun this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and Queensland Police are on the scene.

Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
Emergency service crews are isolating the area where the package was found.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the site reported a "suspicious package" around 12.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service are also on scene on standby. 

Rio Tinto has been contacted for comment.

Rio Yarwun hazmat scare. Photo: Andrew Thorpe
Gladstone Observer

    Local Partners