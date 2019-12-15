‘Suspicious’ men target cars parked at CBD multi-level building

GLADSTONE residents have been thanked for locking up their vehicles and preventing opportunistic thieves from stealing from cars.

On December 12 around 2pm, Gladstone Police officers were advised of suspicious activity at a multi-level carpark in the Gladstone CBD, which they subsequently attended and investigated.

Two men were allegedly seen trying to lift door handles on multiple vehicles at the carpark.

As a result of the police investigation, no property was found to have been taken and no reports of cars being broken into were received.

Police would like to congratulate and thank the Gladstone community for securing their vehicles and preventing these opportunistic thieves from being successful on this occasion.

“At this time of year, property crime can rise,” a Gladstone Police spokesman said. “Stealing offences are often deterable by securing your valuables and locking your vehicle.”