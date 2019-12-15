Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Police is warning residents to lock their cars.
Gladstone Police is warning residents to lock their cars.
News

‘Suspicious’ men target cars parked at CBD multi-level building

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Dec 2019 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GLADSTONE residents have been thanked for locking up their vehicles and preventing opportunistic thieves from stealing from cars.

On December 12 around 2pm, Gladstone Police officers were advised of suspicious activity at a multi-level carpark in the Gladstone CBD, which they subsequently attended and investigated.

Two men were allegedly seen trying to lift door handles on multiple vehicles at the carpark.

As a result of the police investigation, no property was found to have been taken and no reports of cars being broken into were received.

Police would like to congratulate and thank the Gladstone community for securing their vehicles and preventing these opportunistic thieves from being successful on this occasion.

“At this time of year, property crime can rise,” a Gladstone Police spokesman said. “Stealing offences are often deterable by securing your valuables and locking your vehicle.”

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        premium_icon Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

        News A DOMINOES manager has been banned from driving for the next three months after he blew nearly three times the legal limit in an RBT.

        STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        premium_icon STINKY DEAL: Residents fury over sewer system ownership

        News TENSIONS are spilling over at the seaside village of Seventeen Seventy where...

        Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

        premium_icon Need a Christmas gift? Try a pop-up shop

        News SEVEN women from across the region have come together to sell homemade items for a...

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: White finches and black kookaburras

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: White finches and black kookaburras

        News A READER sent me a photo of a white crow and asked how it could get like that, so...