Suspicious fires to be investigated

Multiple QFES crews attended to contain a fire at Yarwun on Sunday, September 8.

A STRIKE TEAM is on its way to the region as firefighters investigate a number of blazes around the town centre as suspcious.

Firefighters were called to Meegan Rd, Callemondah, and Aerodrome Rd and Don Young Dr in Clinton to three separate grass fires between 10pm and 11pm on Monday.

Acting Rural Fire Service Gladstone area director Daniel Schneider said the QFES was working with the police to investigate the three fires, all within less than 10km of each other.

“(Monday) night’s fires are being treated as suspicious until we can detirmine a cause,” Mr Schneider said.

“We’re definitely working with police on those ones.”

The three fires follow a tireless day battling blazes around the region.

QFES Chief Superintendent Steve Smith said strike teams would be deployed from Mackay to Gladstone in coming days.

He said crews would aim to take advantage while conditions were “in our favour”.

“This serves as a strong warning both to the authorities and the community that the rest of the season to come right through potentially into early new year will present quite dangerous fire ­conditions for us,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Schneider said after more than a week the Mt Larcom fire near Popenia Rd was safely burning within containment lines.

“QFES crews and land owners will continue to monitor the fire over next few days,” he said.

He said the fire had burned through more than 900ha of “quite thick and steep terrain.”

“There’s properties in the vicinity of the fire which crews did protect by ­backburning and ensuring the fire didn’t reach them,” he said.

He said he expected the fire to continue burning for at least another week.

The Yarwun fire near Gladstone-Mt Larcom Rd was also burning within containment lines.

“There’s still a lot of smoke especially early in the mornings affecting areas in Gladstone,” he said.

Crews remained on scene at the Lowmead fire working to strenghten containment lines overnight.