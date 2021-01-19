Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Firefighters called to a house blaze have made the shocking discovery of a body inside. The Homicide Squad is now investigating.
Crime

Body found in house fire as Homicide Squad investigates

by Angie Raphael
19th Jan 2021 7:05 PM

The Homicide Squad is investigating the "suspicious" death of a man who was found at a home in Perth's southeast after firefighters were called to a blaze.

Firefighters were responding to a house fire on Jannali Way in Armadale about 7.30am on Tuesday when they requested police assistance.

"A man was located inside the residence deceased and his death is deemed to be suspicious," police said in a statement.

A man aged in his 30s, who knew the deceased man, is assisting police.

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash camera vision between midnight and 8am on Tuesday, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as 'Suspicious': body found in house fire

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

        Premium Content CQ coal miner in court after Christmas party fight

        News “I don’t really understand how it was able to escalate that far.”

        Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        Premium Content Woman snapped East Shores plant after day at the races

        News Lara Downey damaged part of the scenery when she was drunk.

        ‘Over the moon’ with Gladstone basketball girls at State Champs

        Premium Content ‘Over the moon’ with Gladstone basketball girls at State...

        Sport Coach Scott Lloyd was stoked with his U18 team and their performance.