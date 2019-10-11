Menu
Benjamin White fought the fire all day Tuesday at Busbys Flat and has since seen suspicious activity regarding potential looters.
Fear of looters at fire-ravaged properties

Susanna Freymark
11th Oct 2019 12:48 PM
IMAGINE having gone through a raging fire, to then being scared to leave your property for fear of looters.

Benjamin White, along with his partner, daughter and father-in-law stayed on their property at Busbys Flat to fight the fires.

The property at Duck Creek Rd was surrounded by fire, Mr White said.

"A helicopter was going over us and turned back. "

The timing of that water bombing helicopter helped save their house and shed.

Exhausted from fighting the fire all day Tuesday, they managed to get some rest late in the evening.

On a smoky Wednesday morning at 5am, Mr White heard a 4WD coming onto their property.

"They'd made a big effort to get around the fallen trees," Mr White said.

"We hoped it was the SES."

We were meant to be dead, he said.

"We turned the light on and the 4WD chucked a u-turn and took off,."

Mr White informed the police about the suspicious vehicle.

"I've heard stories of people stealing diesel," he said.

When Mr White goes into town, his father-in-law stays at their property to keep guard.

Richmond Police district Inspector Chad Deegenaars said there had been rumours of activity but no evidence.

"Police are maintaining a strong presence at Rappville and fire affected areas," Insp Deegenaars said.

"We have rostered extra shifts for a visible police presence."

 

Benjamin White stayed at his father-in-law's place on Duck Creek Rd at Busbys Flat and fought the blaze.

