Suspicious duo approaching Gladstone school kids: reports

Police have been contacted regarding suspicious behaviour near a school.

POLICE confirmed they have received a call regarding people acting suspiciously near a Gladstone school.

It is alleged two people in a dark blue, grey/black four wheel drive approached school children yesterday and asked them if they wanted a lift home.

Although nothing has been substantiated at this stage, Police are patrolling the area, making enquiries and contacted the school to be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity should contact '000' immediately.