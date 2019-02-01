Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have been contacted regarding suspicious behaviour near a school.
Police have been contacted regarding suspicious behaviour near a school. Kevin Farmer
News

Suspicious duo approaching Gladstone school kids: reports

Gregory Bray
by
1st Feb 2019 2:15 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM

POLICE confirmed they have received a call regarding people acting suspiciously near a Gladstone school.

It is alleged two people in a dark blue, grey/black four wheel drive approached school children yesterday and asked them if they wanted a lift home.

Although nothing has been substantiated at this stage, Police are patrolling the area, making enquiries and contacted the school to be on the lookout for anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity should contact '000' immediately.

More Stories

police; suspicious behaviour
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Union strikes set to halt CQ's Aurizon coal trains

    premium_icon Union strikes set to halt CQ's Aurizon coal trains

    Business An escalating industrial dispute will climax in stoppages next week.

    72 HOURS: Find out what's happening across the region

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: Find out what's happening across the region

    Whats On Several events are happening across the Gladstone region.

    'Disgraceful': Police officer hit by chair in attack

    premium_icon 'Disgraceful': Police officer hit by chair in attack

    News "I cannot believe what went through your mind”.

    Kissing the Flint creating musical sparks

    premium_icon Kissing the Flint creating musical sparks

    News 'People need to be supporting grass roots music.'