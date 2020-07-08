Menu
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Crime

Suspected stolen getaway car crashes near house

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jul 2020 12:40 PM
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man yesterday was found crashed in a vacant block of land at Belgian Gardens.

Townsville Police were called to the corner of Hooper St and Parramatta Rd about 7am to reports a suspected stolen car had crashed.

Photos from the scene show the car dumped, with the driver's door open, near a house.

The car, a white Toyota Aurion, matches the description of a car involved in a violent stealing attack on an 88-year-old man at Wulguru yesterday.

The elderly man was outside a retirement village when two men in hoodies approached and stole his bag.

They fled in the Toyota sedan.

The driver of the dumped car had already fled the scene when police arrived this morning.

Forensic detectives were on scene.

car crash crime getaway car queensland crime

