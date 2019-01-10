Menu
Crews are on their way to a suspected shed fire at Mount Maria.
News

Suspected shed fire at Mount Maria

Mark Zita
by
10th Jan 2019 2:20 PM

FIRE crews are attending a suspected shed fire at Mount Maria.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said one crew is on route, with backup also on the way.

This is a developing story, more to come.

gladstone region mount maria queensland fire and emergency services
