Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews are currently on the way to the scene.
Crews are currently on the way to the scene. Bev Lacey
News

Suspected gas smell off Hanson Road

Mark Zita
by
13th Jun 2019 11:49 AM

THERE are reports of a strong smell of gas from a property on Beckinsale St.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews are currently on the way to the scene.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    premium_icon Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    Offbeat An interesting visitor was spotted roaming the town centre

    SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    premium_icon SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    Offbeat Find out where Gladstone ranks in a recent survey

    READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    premium_icon READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    News Tickets went on sale today for Brisbane Roar's match in Gladstone.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:28 PM