A MAN was flown to hospital yesterday afternoon after a suspected narcotics overdose.

A MAN was flown to hospital yesterday afternoon after a suspected narcotics overdose.

A MAN has been flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital after a suspected narcotics overdose yesterday afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to a Seventeen Seventy address at 4.45pm.

The Rescue 300 landed at the SES grounds whereby the on-board medical team intubated the man for transport through to Rockhampton Base Hospital.

He was stable throughout the flight.