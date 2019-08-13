WATCH: Police uncover danger lurking inside Sarina home

UPDATE 3.30PM: LAW enforcement has left the scene of a Sarina home where officers allegedly uncovered a small drug operation.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said officers attended the Malin Road and Bruce Highway property to execute a return to prison warrant when they located a "drug lab" at the home.

Initial reports suggested the set up was a meth lab.

Fire crews arrived on scene after noon.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said fire crews entered the property and found a frying pan filled with unidentified "soil" on top of stove.

The QFES spokesman said responding officers reported a strong smell of chemicals and turned off the stove.

Police escorted two people from the scene - it is understood at least one of them will face Mackay Magistrates Court on drug charges.

Emergency Services left the Sarina property shortly after 3pm.

Police find drug lab in Sarina :

