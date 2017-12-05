Suspected CQ armed robbers out run police dog

Police are at the scene where two men are believed to be armed and travelling on foot after a robbery.

Allan Reinikka

WHAT WE KNOW

The Marlborough Puma service station was held up at gun point about 7am by two people, with a third operating as lookout outside

Between $600 and $1000 was stolen as well as cigarettes

A stolen vehicle was later torched after being used in the robbery

One suspect was intercepted in a vehicle near Yaamba by police

A man hunt occurred for several hours before two other suspects were located

The suspects were located at a farming property at Yaamba about 11am

Police are reviewing CCTV footage and talking to three teens who are assisting with inquires

UPDATE 2.45: TWO suspected armed robbers out-ran a police dog as it followed their scent through bush land.

The teenagers from Tamworth, now revealed to be 17 and 15, were eventually caught by police about 11am at a rural farm property near Yaamba, north of Rockhampton.

Police say the suspects knocked on the door of a property at Yaamba.

The owner contacted police shortly after.

Authorities claim the duo then hid in an area at the back of the property but were quickly caught.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from Marlborough Puma service station.

Authorities have seized two guns allegedly stolen from another rural property and used in the Marlborough robbery.

These suspects and 18-year-old man are assisting police with their investigations.

UPDATE 11.30am: POLICE have caught two youths suspected of being armed bandits after a man hunt through bushland near Yaamba, north of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson has confirmed the pair were now in police custody after several hours on the run.

Witnesses reported the duo were seen running through bushland near Yaamba Rd and knocked on the door of a nearby house.

Police were contacted and two teens, 15 and 18, were taken into custody. Earlier a third person was taken into custody after police intercepted a vehicle near Yaamba serivce station.

Police say the group held up the Marlborough service station earlier today while armed with stolen guns and taking between $600 and $1000.

The Morning Bulletin's photographer Allan Reinikka is currently on scene outside the Yaamba property where the action is unfolding.

Speaking moments ago he said there had been police action at the property and a paddy wagon had just left the scene with the two teens beleived to be inside.

He said a tow truck was also understood to be on its way to remove two of the cars.

More to come.

UPDATE 10am: ROCKHAMPTON police have urged people to not approach two armed teens believed to have held up a Marlborough service station about 7am today.

The pair are understood to be armed with a shotgun and pistol and stole between $600 and $1000 form the service station as well as cigarettes.

Truck drivers and land owners in the nearby vicinity, about 100km north of Rockhampton, are urged to be on the lookout for the pair and not approach as they are considered "very dangerous".

Rockhampton police held a media conference just minutes ago and said there were currently officers and the dog squad in the area searching for the pair around Yaamba area, believed to be from northern New South Wales.

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

One is described as being 15-years-old, 174cm tall and of slim build.

The other is 18-years-old and is also of slim build.

They were wearing grey and blue clothing, although this may have changed.

Rockhampton police Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said it was understood the guns and vehicle used in the robbery were stolen from a nearby property where the group had been working recently.

Det Act Insp Peachey said there was reports they may have attempted to board a train, however these have not been confirmed.

The Morning Bulletin understand there have also been a number of sightings in the surrounding grassland area.

"We are asking people to be vigilant, if you see two young males that look out of place do not approach them and call police," he said.

A third person, aged 18, has been taken into custody after police intercepted his vehicle earlier this morning.

The other two are believed to be on foot.

Det Act Insp Peachey said staff at the service station would be provided counselling and support and were "obviously shaken after a firearm was pointed at them".

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More details to come.

UPDATE 8.30am: SNIFFER dogs have joined the hunt for a man presumed to be armed after a robbery in Marlborough.

The red Holden commodore used to escape the scene was found dumped in bushland at the end of Iris St, Yaamba with no people or weapons inside.

Queensland Police Service presume the offender has escaped on foot and are currently searching north along a railway line with police dogs on scent.

QPS report the man is likely to be armed with two stolen weapons- a handgun and a rifle.

A white land-cruiser was also reportedly stolen and set on fire after the robbery at about 7am this morning.

Three people are said to have been involved in the robbery.

Two people entered the premisses and one stayed in the car.

One person was already in custody believed to be involved in the robbery after police intercepted a white sedan on the highway.

INITAL STORY: POLICE are hunting for a car in Rockhampton believed to have been involved in an armed robbery this morning in Marlborough.

Two men are believed to have attempted to rob the Marlbourough Puma Station this morning just after 7am.

One person is currently in custody with Queensland Police Service believed to be involved.

QPS are currently on the hunt for a red Holden commodore ute that is also believed to be involved.

Weapons are believed to be on board.

More to come.