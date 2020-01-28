Menu
Police and paramedics have been called to a Gold Coast hotel after reports of a suspected coronavirus case.
Health

Suspected coronavirus case at hotel

by Brianna Morris-Grant
28th Jan 2020 5:50 PM
A SUSPECTED coronavirus case has been discovered at a Gold Coast hotel this afternoon.

Police and paramedics arrived at Peppers Broadbeach just after 1.30pm after reports of a patient showing symptoms of the virus.

Queensland Ambulance media said they had attended a "medical incident" at the address and transported a stable patient to hospital.

 

An ambulance source confirmed it was believed the patient was showing symptoms and had recently arrived on the Gold Coast from China.

It's understood police were on scene assisting QAS through crowd control.

It comes after multiple tests on Gold Coast patients returned negative, with four patients in Australia confirmed to have the disease.

