Suspect package found at Gladstone school sparks evacuation

Jacobbe Mcbride
28th Oct 2020 3:00 PM
A GLADSTONE high school’s afternoon lessons were thrown into chaos yesterday following the discovery of a suspicious package on its grounds.

Toolooa State High School advised emergency services of the package about 1.45pm and followed the Queensland Education Department’s protocol for responding to this scenario.

The school followed its evacuation plan and the majority of staff and students were

evacuated to the oval and then to the school shelter.

The school’s principal allowed a small number of year 12 students undertaking exams a

distance away from the location of the package to continue their examination before they were evacuated. 

A Queensland Education Department spokesman said the police assessed the item and gave the all clear to return to regular classes about 2.42pm.

“All staff and students are safe and well,” the spokesman said.

Students did not return to classes as the all clear was given about 2.50pm.

Students remained in the shelter for the last 10 minutes of the day until school finished at 3pm.

