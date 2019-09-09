Survivor’s biggest rivalry explodes

The godmother is on the outer.

An intense rivalry that's been playing out for almost the entire season of Australian Survivor finally came to an end on Monday night's episode, when 'Dirty Harry' ousted 'Godmother' Janine from the game.

Boost Juice CEO Janine Allis was sent packing after rival Luke Toki won the coveted Immunity necklace earlier in the episode, giving him the balance of power about who to send home. It meant the numbers were finally on Harry's side, and he could vote out Janine.

Janine and her closest ally Pia Miranda both voted for Baden - and Janine's explanation of her vote revealed she had no clue of what was to come: "I am going with the numbers tonight. See you later," she said, clearly confident that Baden would be sent packing.

The rest of the tribe had other ideas, with Janine receiving four votes to Baden's two.

Harry finally gets his wish.

And Harry could barely keep the smile off his face: "You may be the Godmother, but I'm the Godkiller," he said as he cast his vote.

Janine looked stricken as host Jonathan LaPaglia read out her votes - but the tension seemed to dissolve as soon as she realised she was officially out of the game.

She even gave her fiercest rival a warm goodbye, cuddling Harry and whispering "See ya, gorgeous."

"The godmother vs. Dirty Harry - Dirty Harry won. I've got to take my hat off to them; I didn't see it coming," Janine said after her elimination.

"Pia is now on the bottom … but mate, she is a Sicilian. Do not underestimate her. She'll turn this whole game around and people won't see it coming."

Harry was shown gloating about his victory in scenes from tomorrow night's episode: "I've finally got the scalp that I wanted … I'm ready to win this game."

That may be so, but he's still got the rest of a remarkably strong top five to contend with.

Australian Survivor continues 7:30pm Tuesday on Ten.