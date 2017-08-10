25°
News

Survivor urges miners' safety

10th Aug 2017 12:22 PM
Flames pour out of a ventilation shaft above the Pike River mine which trapped 29 miners and contractors in Greymouth, New Zealand, in 2010. Two others survived.
Flames pour out of a ventilation shaft above the Pike River mine which trapped 29 miners and contractors in Greymouth, New Zealand, in 2010. Two others survived. Iain Mcgregor

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU'VE ever rolled your eyes at the thought of having to do a safety induction you should listen to Daniel Rockhouse.

Mr Rockhouse was one of just two survivors from New Zealand's 2010 Pike River mining disaster that killed 29 people - including his younger brother.

Speaking at the Queensland Mining Industry Health and Safety Conference at the Gold Coast on Monday, Mr Rockhouse said production had been prioritised above safety at Pike River - and people died because of it.

"It's one of the most important things to do with mining. It's critical and it wasn't at all top of the list at Pike River,” he said.

"Compared to the inductions I've been to over here it was completely basic.”

Queensland Mines Safety and Health commissioner Kate du Preez said Mr Rockhouse's story was "humbling”.

HUMBLED: Miner Daniel Rockhouse.
HUMBLED: Miner Daniel Rockhouse. Contributed.

Mr Rockhouse said when he started work at Pike River there was only a short safety induction that did not cover everything he needed to know.

After the explosion, Mr Rockhouse found a mine phone and called the emergency number. It went straight to an answering machine.

He dragged fellow miner Russell Smith out of the mine. They were the only two to survive the disaster.

But Mr Rockhouse said Queensland mines took safety more seriously than it was at Pike River.

"It's ten-fold better here than it was when I started at Pike. You can't fart in the wrong direction over here,” he said.

"But people need to remember that coal mining is a dangerous activity. We've got to make sure we are doing everything we can to keep people safe.”

- NewsRegional

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  2010 pike river mining disaster daniel rockhouse miners' safety mining

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

Work beginning next year on huge Gladstone renewable project

16 companies interested in developing renewable project in Gladstone

How a Gladstone man's actions ruined a 10-year relationship

Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed

He pulled her keys from the ignition, not allowing her to leave.

Why we need the FIFO Bill

UP IN THE AIR: Figures showing an upward trend of chartered flights in Queensland may be altered by fly-in fly-out jobs. (INSET) Kelly Vea Vea.

CQ mum says proposed fly-in fly-out bill could save regional towns.

State-government funded trainees find work,18 weeks after practical experience

WORKFORCE READY: Tasmin Brown celebrates her graduation from her Gladstone Engineering Alliance traineeship.

Trainees celebrated their graduation in Gladstone this month.

Local Partners

PHOTOS: Gladstone Show attendance higher than previous years

It was a huge day at yesterday's Gladstone Show for everyone that came through the gate.

Is Boyne Island one of Queensland's Tidy Towns?

Aerial view of residential area Boyne Island and Tannum Sands. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

Boyne Island Lions Club to enter Tidy Towns Competition.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

AN EXCEPTIONAL PACKAGE

27 Philip Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

It's not often you come across a home and land package that totals 1100 plus square meters. Here is a fabulous opportunity to secure this parcel with a four...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Perhaps you have inspected a lot of four bedroom homes but have you inspected the best? The savvy investors and home owners will see absolute value in this early...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $439,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

Looking For a Extra-Large Family Home..?

7 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 6 2 2 Offers Invited

This surprise package is sure to be popular with any buyer looking at trying to find a residence that accommodates a large or extended family and in a convenient...

The Ideal Starter Home..!

5 Trevally Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $132,500

Calling all first home buyers…This property will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market loop and into their own home NOW...! Features include :- 3...

HARD TO FIND LAND HERE

56 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone 4680

Residential Land A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land ... Offers Over...

A rare opportunity to secure this ready to build on vacant land positioned but a short stroll to nearby tranquil leafy billabong and play park area. 637m2 with...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

7 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

LAND OF OPPORTUNITY

5 Gladstone Street, Mount Larcom 4695

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 ... Offers Over...

Here is your opportunity to secure two elevated adjoining and both 1,012m2 each in size. Mt Larcom is a nearby rural township within the Greater Gladstone...

GREAT BLOCK OF LAND

21 Clarance Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? ... Offers Over...

Looking for a good sized allotment located in a quiet established neighbourhood? Then put this property on your must see list. 637m2 with 20m frontage of gently...

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know