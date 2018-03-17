Menu
Gladstone CBD January 19, 2017.
Survey says business confidence is rising

MATT HARRIS
17th Mar 2018 4:30 AM

THE first results from the 2018 Boom, Bust, Recharge survey have shown Gladstone region's business confidence has doubled in the past two years.

Three survey 'snippets' were revealed by the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry this week and they all show positive increases compared to the 2016 survey.

GCCI had 253 businesses respond to the survey, up slightly from the 2016 version, with the full results set to be released by early April.

The financial position outlook for business in the next 12 months indicated 36 per cent of people had a 'better' outlook, 23 per cent 'worse' and 41 per cent 'same'.

The 'better' outlook has doubled since the 2016 survey where only 18 per cent indicated that outlook, while the 'worse' outlook has dropped by 20 per cent from two years ago.

Workforce retention has increased by 10 per cent from the last survey, while only 16 per cent of businesses indicated they'd reduce their workforce compared to 30 per cent in 2016.

GCCI president Carl Carter said the 2018 survey was the most important one since the inaugural one in 2014.

 

Gladstone Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Carl Carter.
"The survey was extremely important - it's the third iteration and provides data and trends of business sentiment and confidence pre, during and post the major LNG construction phase," Mr Carter said.

"The snippets, we believe, suggest business confidence is improving with 36 per cent suggesting their financial position to be better, so much so that 27 per cent believed they would be increasing workforce numbers.

"We interpret that as positive for the region and the local economy.

"Small business is the heartbeat of a local economy, and a strong local business community represents a thriving community."

Mr Carter said GCCI were extremely happy to have had 253 individuals complete the survey - up slightly on the 2016 survey.

SURVEY SNIPPETS

'Better' financial outlook in next 12 months

2014: 17%

2016: 18%

2018: 36%

'Increase' workforce in next 12 months

2014: 17%

2016: 17%

2018: 27%

'Invest More' in the next 12 months

2014: 25%

2016: 25%

2018: 33%

