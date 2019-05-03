Survey results show job insecurity, struggle for wage rise

WORKERS' FIGHT: The Australian Council of Trade Unions has released results from a recent survey of Flynn residents on wages and job security, ahead of Labour Day on May 6.

A RECENT survey of Flynn residents found more than half of the respondents felt their job was insecure and they had not received a pay rise in the past year.

The results from the Australian Council of Trade Unions polling further cements the union's position that low wages and insecure jobs are key issues that could decide who wins the May 18 election.

The survey, conducted by Ucomms, was completed at five marginal seats, four of which are held by the Coalition, and Lindsay, where former Labor MP Emma Husar resigned.

There were 514 Flynn residents, Gladstone and surrounds, who responded to the phone survey. Of those, 55.4 per cent said their jobs were more insecure than before.

More than 50 per cent said they did not receive a pay rise in the past year and 29 per cent said any pay rises they did receive did not keep up with the cost of living.

ACTU secretary Sally McManus said the results proved workers in Gladstone were doing it tough.

"Working people in Gladstone and surrounds are struggling to keep their heads above water," she said.

"They are worried about wages and insecure work and believe that the Morrison Government is not doing enough."

Incumbent Coalition MP Ken O'Dowd holds the seat by a slim margin of just over one per cent.

He has seven challengers vying for his seat at the May 18 federal election: Labor's Zac Beers, UAP's Nathan Harris, The Greens' Jiaben Baker, independent Murray Peterson, One Nation's Sharon Lohse, independent Duncan Scott and Conservative National Party's Marcus Hiesler.

The polling is part of the ACTU's ongoing Change the Rules campaign and comes ahead of Monday's Labour Day rally, where the ACTU is expected to ask for the minimum wage to increase to $762.20 a week, up from $719.20.

Over two years it would represent a 10 per cent increase.