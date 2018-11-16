Menu
HAVE YOUR SAY: The survey is open online until December 3.
SURVEY: have your say in the State's energy future

Noor Gillani
16th Nov 2018 2:00 PM

HOME owners are invited to participate in the annual Queensland Household Energy Survey (QHES).

Participants can comment on current and future electricity needs, and pose concerns and suggestions to power companies.

Energy Queensland chief executive David Smales said collated information would assist the Energy Queensland Group of Energex and Ergon Energy to understand how the State's residents used power and how they would in the future.

"The QHES allows us to better target our planning of the State's power networks in terms of the impacts of new technology being adopted by home-owners and how we can better manage our infrastructure to keep pace with the community's ever-changing demand,” Mr Smales said.

He said previous survey results identified many evolving electricity usage patterns including a greater interest in technologies like electric vehicles and home battery storage.

"(This) assisted us in developing advanced tariff options, including changes to regulations allowing people to charge their electric vehicles and run energy-hungry appliances using cheaper off-peak power,” he said.

The survey can be accessed at talkingenergy.com.au/qhes until December 3.

Participants have the chance to win a $100 EFTPOS gift card.

