Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VANDALS STRIKE: One of the destroyed she-oak trees.
VANDALS STRIKE: One of the destroyed she-oak trees.
Environment

Surveillance on the cards after Lilley's Beach trees felled

Tegan Annett
by
29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

INCREASED surveillance is being considered at Lilley's Beach campground after two huge trees, used to protect the sand dunes, were chopped down.

The felled trees were found by Friends of Conservation Group volunteers earlier this week.

Volunteer Ian Anderson described it as "senseless”.

He said one tree was completely chopped down and another had half missing, which was used to make a seat.

"There's not a huge amount of established trees down there, that's why we've been planting a lot near the sand dunes,” he said.

Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council was open to investigating cost-efficient ways to protect the area such as installing surveillance.

"Disappointingly this sort of damage has happened a number of times,” he said.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Private docs worry for future after maternity closure

    Private docs worry for future after maternity closure

    Health DOCTOR Barb Panitz has delivered babies in Gladstone for 20 years but her future and that of other private obstetrics services is uncertain.

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Comp-winning photo to lure Bruce Hwy travellers to Tannum

    Comp-winning photo to lure Bruce Hwy travellers to Tannum

    Community New billboard hoped to lure highway travellers to esplanade

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    Mobile library service worker retires

    Mobile library service worker retires

    News Mercedes Heymer will be missed by colleagues and clients.

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM
    The $15000 project with a million dollar view

    The $15000 project with a million dollar view

    News Rotary are always looking for worthy projects

    • 29th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners