Surveillance on the cards after Lilley's Beach trees felled

VANDALS STRIKE: One of the destroyed she-oak trees.

INCREASED surveillance is being considered at Lilley's Beach campground after two huge trees, used to protect the sand dunes, were chopped down.

The felled trees were found by Friends of Conservation Group volunteers earlier this week.

Volunteer Ian Anderson described it as "senseless”.

He said one tree was completely chopped down and another had half missing, which was used to make a seat.

"There's not a huge amount of established trees down there, that's why we've been planting a lot near the sand dunes,” he said.

Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor said the council was open to investigating cost-efficient ways to protect the area such as installing surveillance.

"Disappointingly this sort of damage has happened a number of times,” he said.