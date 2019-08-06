Surprising history behind your Gladstone street name

HISTORY: Dalrymple Dr in Toolooa is named after former Serviceman John Curtis Dalrymple, who was killed in World War II.

GLADSTONE has a long and rich history but how much do we know about our past and the people who built this town from the ground up?

Pieces of our past can be found on every street corner and the list below outlines the meanings behind 40 Gladstone street names.

Special thanks to local historian and The Observer columnist Paulette Flint, who made this list possible with her 2009 book What's In A Name?: The Stories behind the Street Names of Gladstone.

'What's in a name?' was written by Gladstone historian Paulette Flint in 2009. It tells the stories behind the street names of the city of Gladstone. Matt Harris

Agnes Street, South Gladstone

You can be forgiven for thinking this South Gladstone street is named after Agnes Water.

But it's named after the wife of Len Short, who subdivided the land.

Anson Close, Toolooa

Named after WWI veteran and former mayor of Gladstone, Henry Anson.

Mr Anson was elected Mayor of Gladstone in 1961 but was unable to see out his term as he contracted a terminal illness and passed away in August 1963.

Before his time as mayor, Mr Anson was known for his motor garage business and as a car salesman.

Auckland Street, Gladstone Central

Named after convict ship Lord Auckland, which arrived in Port Curtis in 1847 under the command of Col. George Barney.

Barney Street, Barney Point

Named after George Barney.

Bayne Street, West Gladstone

Named after William Parker Bayne, the first manager of Gladstone Meatworks

Gladstone's main industry for over 60 years was the Gladstone Meatworks which was located at Parson's Point, the present site of QAL.

THEN: Gladstone Meatworks 1930s. Contributed

Boles Street, West Gladstone

Named after former Gladstone Mayor Jason Boles, who served from 1889-1890, and the Boles family who were an early pioneering family of Port Curtis.

Breslin Street, West Gladstone

Named after the Breslin family, of which many members have contributed greatly to Gladstone's history.

Cornelius Breslin served as mayor in 1875 and later from 1894-96.

His brother, Patrick served as mayor from 1905-1915.

Edward Matthew Breslin was mayor from 1924-1926 and again from 1933-1941.

Descendants of the Breslin family are still living in Gladstone, 156 years after Cornelius arrived from Ireland in 1863.

Busteed Street, West Gladstone

Named after building contractor, Michael Alexander Busteed, who was born in Maitland, New South Wales in 1887.

Michael married Amelia Mary Axelsen in 1913 and they five children: John (Jack), Francis Bernard (Frank), Michael (Mick), Peter and Noela (Griffin). They lived in Bundaberg for a few years before moving to Gladstone.

In 1937, Jack Busteed assumed control of his father's business. Michael died on May 28, 1963.

Amelia died March 27, 1966. They are both buried at Gladstone Cemetery.

Descendants of Michael Busteed still live in Gladstone.

Dalrymple Drive, Toolooa

Named after former Serviceman John Curtis Dalrymple, who was killed in World War II.

Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone

Named after Queen Elizabeth II

Flinders Street, West Gladstone

Named after explorer Matthew Flinders, who discovered and named Port Curtis on August 5, 1802.

Matthew Flinders.

Glenlyon Street, Gladstone Central

Named by Francis MacCabe. Thought to be of Irish origin.

Golding Street, Barney Point

Named after former mayor William Robert Golding (1967-73). When the Golding name is mentioned in Gladstone, older residents know the family has loved in the local area for seven generations.

Goondoon Street, Gladstone Central

Originally named 'Gondoon'. It was named by Francis MacCabe in original survey. Thought to be of Aboriginal origin meaning 'waterbag'.

Hetherington Street, West Gladstone

Named after Richard Hetherington, the first mayor of Gladstone (1863).

Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden

Name taken from a line in Waltzing Matilda.

Kirkwood Road, Clinton

Named after the Kirkwood family who owned land in the area.

Lamington Drive, South Gladstone

Named after Lord Lamington, former Governor of Queensland from 1896-1901.

Laver Street, West Gladstone

Named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver and the Laver family.

Australia's Rod Laver reaches to hit a return to Yugoslavia's Boro Jovanovic during their men's singles semi-final match in the Italian International Tennis Championship in Rome in this May 13, 1962 photo. Laver won 7-5, 9-7, 6-1. (AP Photo) AP

MacCabe Street, Gladstone Central

Named after Francis Peter MacCabe, surveyor of Gladstone and surrounds.

Mellefont Street, West Gladstone

Named after William Peel Mellefont, mayor of Gladstone 1909-10.

Moura Crescent, Barney Point

Named after the coal mine town.

Oxley Drive, South Gladstone

Named after John Oxley, who explored Port Curtis in 1823.

Pershouse Street, Barney Point

Named after former mayor William Pershouse, who served from 1864-65, 1866 (with Henry Friend), 1867 (with Joseph Saxby) and 1868 (with James Brown). Many descendants of the Pershouse family still live around the Gladstone area.

Philip Street, Sun Valley

Named after Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, 1921- present.

Prince Philip waves as he leaves the London Clinic in central London, Monday June 17, 2013. Dominic Lipinski

Reinaerhoff Crescent, Glen Eden

A pioneer family of Gladstone.

Roseberry Street, Gladstone Central

Named by surveyor Francis MacCabe after Lord Rosebery.

Rossella Street, West Gladstone

Named by the Mylne family who were subdevelopers.

Stasia Lane, South Gladstone

Short for Anastasia. Named after the wife of surveyor J H Murray.

Tank Street, Gladstone Central

Named by Francis MacCabe after the original water supply located at the corner of Tank and Goondoon St.

Toolooa Street, South Gladstone

Local Aboriginal name.

Tuckerbox Court, Glen Eden

Another name taken from Waltzing Matilda.

Tudman Street, West Gladstone

Named after former mayor Robert Tudman who served 1920-21.

Ward Close, South Gladstone

Named after the Ward family who ran a soft drink factory on Auckland St.

Wistari Street, Clinton

Named after Wistari Reef, located about 1km south of Heron Island and a popular site for diving.

Yaralla Street, Barney Point

Name of Aboriginal origin.

Yarroon Street, Gladstone Central

Name of Aboriginal origin.

Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton

Named after the large yellow-coloured sand dune at Curtis Island.

The amazing Yellowpatch at the north end of Curtis Island. contributed

Young Street, Barney Point

Named after William Young, Mt Larcom Station grazier.

Zamia Court, Clinton

Named after the plant.