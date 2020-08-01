Surprising find in Gladstone drains

The working group behind the Drain Buddy project in Gladstone

LOCKDOWNS around the state and closures of pubs and venues has resulted in a massive litter decrease in nine of Gladstone’s CBD drains.

In the most recent audit by the Fitzroy Basin Association conducted in May there was a recorded total of 51 kilograms, a 38 per cent reduction from February.

A Drain Buddy is a heavy-duty basket placed in stormwater drains to collect matter including litter, organic matter and sediment.

Nine baskets were installed in Gladstone in mid-2019 thanks to a Local Action Community Reef Protection grant funded by the partnership between the Australian Government’s Reef Trust and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

The project aims to address and provoke a change in human behaviour.

A strategy was rolled out in the Harbour City to reduce plastic lined sugar sachets with help from The Coffee Club, Grand Hotel.

Since the project’s conception there has been a 100 per reduction in the appearance of plastic lined sugar sachets in Gladstone drains.

Initially 130 plastic lined sugar sachets have been recovered from Gladstone CBD drains over the past 12 months with the latest data revealing this number has dramatically reduced to zero.

Fitzroy Basin Association Community Participation Officer Bethlea Bell was thrilled at the positive impact currently being experienced upon marine debris trends, with the latest data showing the least amount of litter retrieved over 12 months.

“As part of this project we have installed signage and disposal bins at The Coffee Club, Grand Hotel and they’ve been outstanding to work with as project partners,” Ms Bell said.

“A 100 per cent reduction in sugar sachets in Gladstone is a better result than we could’ve ever imagined, it’s important now that Gladstone continues this trend as further restrictions continue to lift.

“Sugar sachets are plastic lined and are non-biodegradable. The remnants of one sugar sachet will still exist in 100-years time.”

If you operate Gladstone venue located in the CBD who would be interested in reducing your litter footprint contact the Fitzroy Basin Association HERE.

