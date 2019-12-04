Surprising baby names top 2019 list

The 2019 most popular baby names in Australia have been revealed with a newcomer snatching the girls' crown.

Picking baby names can often be a hard feat - but fear not because this list should help give you some inspiration.

RELATED: Bogan baby names: Top picks of 2019

THE GIRLS

If you were hoping to name your little girl Ava due to its popularity last year, perhaps you may want to rethink that decision because, according to parenting website BabyCentre, it has now been bumped to fourth place, with Amelia taking the crown.

BabyCentre compiled the data from names parents visiting the site had registered as their choices.

Ava was the most popular baby girls’ name but now it’s Amelia. Picture: iStock

Isla regained the number two position, while Mia slipped one spot out of the top five.

Harper dropped out of the top 10, making way for Zoe to re-enter after a brief absence.

According to the site, Kiara rose an impressive 32 places, and Stella and Ariana regained almost all the ground they lost in 2018.

Other notable risers were Riley, Annabelle and Olive.

"This year's list reflects how fickle Australian parents can be in their choices," the site stated.

"Alexis and Thea fell the most dramatically, once again dropping out of favour with parents after being super hot last year."

Tahlia and Adeline made their top-100 debuts last year but aren't in this year's list, while Anna, Alyssa and Phoebe also slid off the chart.

On the cusp of the top 100 are Rosie, Sarah, Abby, Gracie, Darcy, Molly and Eliana.

While Amelia nabbed first place in Australia, it was the fourth most popular name in the UK, according to BabyCentre's UK list.

Olivia instead snatched the first spot (fifth in Australia), while Sophia and Ava came second and third respectively.

Alexis and Thea fell the most dramatically, according to parenting website BabyCentre. Picture: iStock

THE BOYS

It appears Aussie parents can't seem to get enough of Oliver, with the popular boys' name holding onto top spot for the eighth year in a row.

Leo finally cracked the top five, with Lucas returning to the top five after a two-year absence.

"Outside the top 10 is where the biggest dramas unfolded. After sliding for several years, Michael rose a stellar 40 places to number 56," the site read.

"Last year's newcomers Arthur and Ezra also made impressive gains as did Louis, thanks to the Prince's birth last year. Other notable risers were Muhammad and Theo."

While Muhammad was in spot 63 on the Aussie list, it topped the list of boys' names in the UK, with Oliver slipping back to fourth place.

However, our taste in boys' names remain much the same, with Noah and Leo also taking second and third place respectively in the UK.

Oliver has remained the most popular boys’ name in Australia for eight years in a row, with Leo with Lucas making their debut in the top five.

Aussies' love affair with royal names also appears to be slipping away with William falling back two spots to seventh position.

Jackson also disappeared out of the top 10, together with Mason.

"After dipping out of the chart completely last year, Hamish, Owen, Dominic, Fletcher, Phoenix and Alex reappeared in the top 100 this year. Felix and Luke also made a surprise comeback after a two-year hiatus," the site read.

The two names with the most dramatic fall were Asher and Darcy despite being super hot with parents for the last two years.

"Zachary, Joseph, Adam, Dylan, Daniel and Ryder slid all the way out of the chart, and Nathan, Jake, Nicholas, Billy, and Reuben yo-yoed out."

According to the site, outside the top 100, a handful of fresh names gaining in popularity are Koa, Rafael, Roman, Chase and Cruz.

Only time will tell - so stay tuned for next year's list.