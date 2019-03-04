Surprise showers puts dampener on weekend events

WELCOMED RAIN: Wet weather threatened to bring some events to a close in Gladstone on Saturday, but the March race Day at Gladstone Turf Club was able to go ahead. Madam Pink (pictured) was ridden by Allan O'Sullivan in the mounting yard ahead of race one. See more from our race day gallery on page 14.

RESIDENTS in the Gladstone region were caught by surprise after showers fell throughout the weekend.

Benaraby's rain gauge recorded the most rainfall in the region with 11mm, while Boyne Island recorded 4mm.

The Gladstone Airport rain gauge recorded 1.8mm and the radar site recorded 1mm.

Advice from the Bureau of Meteorology said a moist onshore wind flow was the cause of these showers and conditions were expected to continue this week.

"A trough moving west over the Coral Sea will likely enhance this activity further about the central and southern coasts as it approaches during Tuesday and Wednesday,” the bureau said.

"There is also the chance of isolated storms developing over eastern districts later on Tuesday, particularly central and southern parts.”

The inclement weather also caused the cancellation of the Beach Arts Music markets at Tannum Sands on Saturday.

Gladstone Regional Council was to conduct a feedback session over a proposed aquatic recreation centre for the Boyne-Tannum region at the event.

Instead Boyne Tannum Arts Business and Community Association volunteers manned a marquee outside Tannum Sands Coles yesterday to gain community feedback for the proposed project.

If you missed your chance to have your say, a community feedback session will be held this Thursday 5.45pm at the Boyne Tannum Community Centre.

Residents can also complete an online survey.