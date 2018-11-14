Menu
FLEETING: Don't expect the rainfall to record at any rain gauge.
Surprise showers move across parts of the region

Mark Zita
by
14th Nov 2018 11:46 AM

UNEXPECTED showers have graced parts of the Gladstone region today, but only affected coastal cities like Seventeen Seventy and Gladstone Central.

Meteorologist Vinord Anand said humid south-easterly winds that are blowing from the ocean are one of the causes of these showers.

"There's probably enough subcoastal convergence that's probably causing those showers on the coast,” Mr Anand said.

"Most of these showers are near the coast.”

He also said these showers were only minor and not much rain will be recorded in the region's rain gauges.

"We're not really expecting much rain fall out of this,” Mr Anand said.

"It should be mostly below a millimetre...not really a lot of rain with this system.”

For the rest of the day, the bureau forecasts sunshine with only 20 to 30km/h easterly winds.

Tomorrow, the bureau predicts another mostly sunny day, with a maximum temperature of 29C, with only a 10% chance of rain.

The same is expected for Friday and Saturday, with a slightly warmer maximum of 30C, before becoming partly cloudy for Sunday and in to next week, with maximum temps predicted to be 29C.

Gladstone Observer

