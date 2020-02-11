Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
A picnic in the park turned into a joyous occasion for lovers Kye Dinte and Isabella Morzone.
Dating

Surprise in park picnic photo shoot

by Alan Quinney
11th Feb 2020 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Isabella Morzone thought she was going to New Farm Park for a promotional shoot with boyfriend Kye Dinte - but the day had a huge surprise.

The pair both 25 and from Burpengary East was doing the shoot for Youfoodz but Kye hid an engagement ring in the picnic basket and asked Isabelle to marry him.

"We met when four years old at kindergarten, and stayed good friends, until we started dating at 15," Kye, an electrician, said.

"I've wanted to marry Isabelle for as long as I can remember.

"I had to plan so she wouldn't suspect anything and chose this location as Isabelle is obsessed with the outdoors and picnics."

Isabella, a registered midwife, said: "I had no idea. Friends and family's reaction was the most incredible thing. There were tears and shock."

And of course she said, "Yes".

dating isabella morzone kye dinte marriage proposal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GET ON-BOARD: Business opportunities from fishing comp

        premium_icon GET ON-BOARD: Business opportunities from fishing comp

        News AN information session hosted by the Boyne Tannum HookUp is being held this month to ensure businesses are aware of the opportunities they have for growth when large...

        WET WEATHER: Almost 100mm in three hours

        premium_icon WET WEATHER: Almost 100mm in three hours

        News IN JUST three hours this morning, some parts of Gladstone received almost as much...

        What’s next for Matherson Crane Hire?

        premium_icon What’s next for Matherson Crane Hire?

        News Matherson Crane Hire celebrates 40 years.

        OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Gladstone lacking schools

        premium_icon OUT CLASSED: Failure that may leave Gladstone lacking...

        News We could run out of schools in 10 years - this is why.