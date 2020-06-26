Menu
STUDY: A Microplastic research was conducted at Tannum Sands. Photo : Murray Ware
Environment

Surprise find at Tannum Sands

liana walker
26th Jun 2020
A NEW report has indicated the types of plastic found at Tannum Sands in the past year, with a surprising colour topping the list.

The research, conducted by the Australia Microplastic Assessment Project, collected samples of microplastics across the parts of the state adjacent to the Great Barrier Reef in 2019.

Out of the plastics collected at Tannum Sands, 79 per cent were hard fragment, 9 per cent foam, 4 per cent film, 4 per cent fibre and 4 per cent other.

Fifty-nine per cent of the plastics were red or orange, 29 per cent were white, 8 per cent were clear or opaque and 4 per cent blue.

The most common size was a tie between greater than 5mm and between 4-5mm, both at 33 per cent.

The report said the red fragments appeared to be from bottle caps.

“Wax was also found, likely related to water sport-related activities in the area,” the report said.

About 16 pieces of microplastic per square metre were found at Tannum Sands, giving the area a low ranking for microplastic loads.

The report said that while it was often difficult to determine where these plastics originated, a few features, such as colour, shape, ageing, fouling or newness, could give a clue.

“For example, fragments of a bottle cap found at the Tannum Sands site were considered from the local area due to the freshness of the pieces (ie the pieces had sharp edges and bright colouring),” it said.

A study was also conducted in Agnes Water, where two pieces of microplastic were found every square metre, giving it a very low ranking.

