A nurse is seen with testing equipment at the Waringah Aquatic Club pop up drive-thru testing COVID-19 clinic in Sydney, Australia. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
News

Surprise detail in vaccine announcement

by Ally Foster
25th Jan 2021 9:23 AM

Australia has approved the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine, allowing the first jabs to be rolled out within weeks, beginning with frontline hotel quarantine workers.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has approved the Pfizer vaccine, with the jab to be made available to Australians over the age of 16.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said Australia is on track to have the majority of the population vaccinated against COVID-19 by October.

"The commencement remains on track for February, as the Prime Minister has said. The completion remains on track for October," he said.

Frontline workers and health workers will be the first to be vaccinated before attention turns to aged care staff, seniors and other vulnerable communities.

Read on for the latest COVID-19 updates.

