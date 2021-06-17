Surprise cooks revealed in Celebrity MasterChef cast

An AFL great, Olympic hero, radio queen and the daughter of a world famous chef will strap on the apron for Celebrity MasterChef.

An AFL great, Olympic hero, radio queen and the daughter of a world famous chef will strap on the apron for Celebrity MasterChef.

Former AFL star Nick Riewoldt, Olympic swimming champion Ian Thorpe and broadcaster Chrissie Swan are among the cast of this year's Celebrity MasterChef series.

They will put their cooking skills to the test along with acclaimed Aussie actors, Rebecca Gibney and Matt Le Nevez, fashion designer Collette Dinnigan, singer Dami Im, soccer legend Archie Thompson, comedian Dilruk Jayasinha and Tilly Ramsay, daughter of British TV presenter and chef Gordon Ramsay.

Nick Riewoldt is usually more at home in his role with Fox Footy.

Ian Thorpe. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo will return to cast their eye over the 10 celebrities' food creations with production having already started in Melbourne.

Former Melbourne Victory star Thompson said: "The MasterChef kitchen is a long way from my usual home on the pitch, but I'm looking forward to seeing what I can whip up.

"Once I found out I was joining the cast, I've been working on my skills and testing my cooking on family and friends. I think I'll be able to impress Mel, Jock and Andy with some of my signature dishes.

Collette Dinnigan. Picture: Jonathan Ng

"It's exciting to be cooking alongside such a great bunch of people. It's going to be heaps of fun!"

Riewoldt, a Fox Footy commentator, is more renowned for his skills on the footy field but Nova breakfast co-host Swan has recently taken to social media to show some of her cooking prowess.

Nineteen year-old Ramsay, is best known for presenting the BBC cooking show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch alongside her family. She has also appeared on MasterChef Junior and lives between London and the US.

