‘Surgery would make you a 10’: Hi-5 star slams advice

Standing at a bar on a night out not so long ago, former Hi-5 entertainer Casey Burgess was told by a guy she needed to get plastic surgery to score a 10 out of 10.

While much has been said about online bullying and the increased pressure of body image on social media, Burgess has experienced people tell her to her face that she needs to have work done.

The 31-year-old said she’s happy with the way she looks and has never had Botox or fillers. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"A guy came up to me at a bar and told me I was a hard seven but he thought with a bit of filler, my lips done and some boobs, I would be a strong 10," Burgess told The Daily Telegraph. "He said it with full confidence in the middle of a chat. I was so shocked I didn't know how to react. What do you even say to that? I am not an angry person so I am not going to turn around and yell at them but imagine the people that is happening to that aren't maybe as strong or old as I am and how they feel."

Hi -5 members Stevie Nicholson, Casey Burgess, Lauren Brant, Fely Irvine and Tim Maddren.

Burgess, 31, is confident enough in herself to have been able to brush off the incident but has been told on other occasions she should have "work" done to make herself more appealing.

Interestingly it is women as well as men that say these things, she noted.

"I just feel like a woman or a girls right to be who she is is really being taken away from us," she explained. "I think I look fine for 31. I don't understand how people feel they have a right to enter my space or anyone's space and tell them what they need to do to better themselves. You don't know what that person is going through. You don't know if they are happy with who they are. Who are you to speak to a random and tell them they need to inject their face to make their jaw smaller?"

Casey Burgess called out the comments on Facebook.

Casey Burgess in Hi-5.

Burgess recently noted on her private Facebook: "If one more persons tells me I need plastic surgery, I am going to lose it."

In another social situation, someone told Burgess she should "thin out" her jaw.

"We were all sitting around in a group and a girl who I didn't know told me I have a very big jaw," Burgess said. "She said, 'I know someone who can inject it to slim it out so your face will look so much slimmer'. I didn't ask her for that advice. How do we change this dialogue?"

Casey Burgess at the Ruben Guthrie Gala movie screening. Picture: Christian Gilles

Burgess has never had Botox, fillers or any other procedures and said she has nothing against plastic surgery.

"I am scared of that stuff, I don't want something to botch my face because I work in TV and music," she said. "I don't want to risk it. I don't mind if people do something that makes them feel good but are people doing that because they are being told to?"

Burgess has been working on an album titled Space To Breathe that will be released on October 4. The album will feature a track titled Unapologetically.

"I want people to know it is okay to be you regardless of what people are telling you," she said. "That's what the song is about."

Originally published as 'Surgery would make you a 10': Hi-5 star slams shallow advice