Surge in foreign teacher arrests in China

Educators across China have been taken and questioned as part of President Jinping's latest attempt to neutralise foreign influence.

Educators across China have been taken and questioned as part of President Jinping's latest attempt to neutralise foreign influence.

ARRESTS and deportations of foreign teachers in China have soared this year, lawyers, schools and teachers say, amid a broad crackdown defined by new police tactics and Beijing's push for a "cleaner", more patriotic education system.

Four law firms told Reuters that requests for representation involving foreign teachers had surged in the past six months by between four and tenfold, while teachers and schools confirmed arrests and temporary detentions for minor crimes had become commonplace.

Switzerland-based Education First (EF), which runs 300 schools across 50 Chinese cities, has seen a "significant" increase in detentions in China for alleged offences including drugs, fighting and cybersecurity violations, according to a June 27 internal notice sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

It said EF staff had been "picked up by police at their home and work as well as in bars and nightclubs and have been questioned and brought in for drug testing".

The notice said the school had also received warnings from embassies about the rise in arrests.

A spokeswoman for EF declined to comment on the content of the notices but said the company "values our close collaboration with the Chinese authorities," adding that it "regularly reminds staff of important regulatory and compliance policies".

An international school in Beijing and a teaching agency in Shanghai separately confirmed arrests had risen sharply.

"There's tremendous pressure for them to keep things clean. It's all part of (President) Xi Jinping's idea to make sure that China can show a good face for the rest of the world," said Peter Pang, principal lawyer at the IPO Pang Xingpu Law Firm in Shanghai, which represents foreign teachers in disputes.

China's Public Security Bureau and Ministry of Education did not respond to requests for comment.

The detentions come amid growing tensions between China and western countries, including the United States and Australia.

China had roughly 400,000 foreign citizens working in its education industry in 2017, the last year for which official figures are available, working in schools, colleges and language institutes.

The industry has long been plagued by abuses on both sides, with many foreign teachers in China working without proper visas and some schools taking advantage of that vulnerability.

Lawyers said a rising backlash against foreign influence in China's fiercely nationalistic education system means even qualified teachers are increasingly vulnerable to exploitation.