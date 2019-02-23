Menu
Surfers have taken to the water at Agnes Water as Cyclone Oma is causing large swells and high tides.
Surfs up at Agnes, but not without some considerations

Noor Gillani
23rd Feb 2019 5:00 AM
AGNES Water main beach is overflowing with surfers taking advantage of high tides caused by Tropical Cyclone Oma.

Reef 2 Beach Surf Shop and Surf School owner Wayne "Grom” Mellick said that at 7am yesterday there were about 60-70 people surfing and about another 50 watching from the shore.

"We've got a lot of crew from Yeppoon, obviously Gladstone and Bundaberg and we've got a few people from down south and also a lot of local people,” Mr Mellick said.

He said the tides picked up on Thursday, with swell between 1-1.2m (3-4ft) and up to 1.5m (5ft) covering some parts of the beach entirely.

"We have got that swell hanging around all weekend and that surge and also maybe next week we'll have another blast of swell from that high pressure cell coming up the coastline,” he said.

Mr Mellick said the town normally experienced 1-1.2m (3-4ft) waves throughout the year but recent waves were markedly different due to "heaviness” caused by "the distance the swell had been travelling”.

Mr Mellick said safety was still an issue even though beaches remained open with lifeguards and surfers were taking advantage of the conditions.

"You obviously hope people do take a bit of responsibility,” he said.

"Mostly the inexperienced surfers won't get out through the waves because of the strength of the whitewater and the waves pushing them back.

"But sometimes people can be unlucky and get out there and they can't get back because it's way bigger than what their level of surfing (can handle).

"It's like the old saying 'don't cross flooded waters' and people still unfortunately do.”

Gladstone Observer

